Plattsburgh shooting under investigation

New York State Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Plattsburgh.

Police say one person was shot on Wallace Hill Road in the town of Plattsburgh early Tuesday afternoon.

State Police along with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Plattsburgh Police Department, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration - Adirondack Drug Task Force, Department of Environmental Conservation, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection responded and took unidentified suspects into custody.

The individual who was shot was treated at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, which went into lockdown while the suspects were at large. The investigation is continuing.

Authorities have not identified anyone involved.