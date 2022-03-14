Montpelier city clerk enters race for Secretary of State

The Montpelier city clerk is running for Vermont Secretary of State.

John Odum says he is running for several reasons including his 10 years overseeing the polls in Montpelier. Election cybersecurity is a key issue for Odum and he says he brings a unique skill regarding election security.

“I’m a certified ethical hacker. What I would bring to the table is a sense of how hackers are looking to get in and what we can do to prevent that.”

Secretary of State Jim Condos is retiring at the end of his term. Odum, who launched his campaign Monday, so far faces Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters in a Democratic primary.