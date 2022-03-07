Governor makes appointment to fill empty House seat

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has appointed a Northeast Kingdom wilderness educator to fill a Vermont House seat.

Governor Scott appointed Republican John Kascenska on Monday to replace Representative Patrick Seymour, who recently resigned the Caledonia district seat.

Kascenska, who teaches urban and wilderness first aid and wilderness first responder training and certification courses, has been active in county Republican politics for years.

“It’s a very, very unexpected turn of events here for sure but certainly excited about joining my House colleagues and representing the district.”

Governor Scott traditionally appoints a lawmaker from the same party as a departing legislator.