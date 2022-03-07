© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Governor makes appointment to fill empty House seat

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 7, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST
Vermont Statehouse
WAMC/Pat Bradley
/
The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier (file)

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has appointed a Northeast Kingdom wilderness educator to fill a Vermont House seat.

Governor Scott appointed Republican John Kascenska on Monday to replace Representative Patrick Seymour, who recently resigned the Caledonia district seat.

Kascenska, who teaches urban and wilderness first aid and wilderness first responder training and certification courses, has been active in county Republican politics for years.

“It’s a very, very unexpected turn of events here for sure but certainly excited about joining my House colleagues and representing the district.”

Governor Scott traditionally appoints a lawmaker from the same party as a departing legislator.

Tags

News John KascenskaVermont House Appointment
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley