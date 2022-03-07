Firearms and drugs seized during poaching investigation

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials have seized a number of illegal firearms and drugs following a poaching investigation.

Vermont Game Wardens worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Vermont State Police on an investigation of deer poaching and illegal possession of firearms.

During the execution of a search warrant in Athens, Vermont agents say they seized seven firearms and about 3,000 rounds of ammunition. They also confiscated an undisclosed “large” amount of U.S. currency and seized 880 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation.