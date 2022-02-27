Gov. Hochul to lift school mask mandate Wednesday

With COVID-19 cases on the decline, New York’s school mask mandate will end on Wednesday.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Sunday, two days after the CDC said people can go without masks in counties at low and medium risk.

“Given the decline in our rates, our hospitalizations, strong vaccination rates, and the CDC guidance, my friends, the day has come. Today we are going to be announcing that we’re going to be lifting the statewide mask requirement in schools and that will be effective this Wednesday, March 2nd,” said Hochul.

The Democrat says counties may still require K-12 students to mask up, and that there would be “no tolerance” for bullying of people who choose to continue wearing masks.

Hochul lifted a statewide mask mandate for businesses and public indoor gatherings earlier this month.