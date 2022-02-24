Boilermaker returning to summer schedule

One of upstate New York's most popular foot races is back on schedule for July.

After 2020’s race was held virtually and the 2021 in-person race was moved to October, officials with Utica's Boilermaker Road Race say this year’s races observing the event's 45th anniversary will be run on Sunday, July 1th0 with a full field of runners.

The 15K race will have a capacity of 14,500, including the return of professional runners and wheelchair athletes. The 5K race will have a capacity of 4,500.

Priority registration for runners who completed any of the 2021 races opens at noon on March 3rd via the race’s website www.boilermaker.com .

Open registration begins March 11 at noon and will remain open until July 5th.