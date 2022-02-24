Boilermaker returning to summer schedule
One of upstate New York's most popular foot races is back on schedule for July.
After 2020’s race was held virtually and the 2021 in-person race was moved to October, officials with Utica's Boilermaker Road Race say this year’s races observing the event's 45th anniversary will be run on Sunday, July 1th0 with a full field of runners.
The 15K race will have a capacity of 14,500, including the return of professional runners and wheelchair athletes. The 5K race will have a capacity of 4,500.
Priority registration for runners who completed any of the 2021 races opens at noon on March 3rd via the race’s website www.boilermaker.com.
Open registration begins March 11 at noon and will remain open until July 5th.