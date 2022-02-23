3G network shutdowns affect more than cellphones

Old cellphone networks are being shut down and more than old phones will be affected.

On Tuesday, AT&T switched off its old mobile technology known as 3G. Other carriers including T-Mobile and Verizon plan to follow suit later this year.

While there may not be a lot of old 3G-only phones still in use, experts warn that home alarm systems, e-book readers and other devices that use cellular modems may need to be upgraded or replaced.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tom Kamber, Executive Director of Older Adults Technology Services.