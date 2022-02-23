© 2022
News
Northeast Report

3G network shutdowns affect more than cellphones

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published February 23, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST
Cellphones that operate only on 3G networks have not been manufactured in more than a decade.

Alarm systems, other devices may use the old technology

Old cellphone networks are being shut down and more than old phones will be affected.

On Tuesday, AT&T switched off its old mobile technology known as 3G. Other carriers including T-Mobile and Verizon plan to follow suit later this year.

While there may not be a lot of old 3G-only phones still in use, experts warn that home alarm systems, e-book readers and other devices that use cellular modems may need to be upgraded or replaced.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tom Kamber, Executive Director of Older Adults Technology Services.

