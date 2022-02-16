Shakeup in the race for governor in Massachusetts as Danielle Allen ends her campaign

The Democratic field for governor in Massachusetts has become smaller.

With Harvard professor Danielle Allen calling it quits, there are now two active candidates—Maura Healey, the current Attorney General, and Sonia Chang-Diaz, a State Senator from Boston.

To assess the current state of the race, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tim Vercellotti, political science professor at Western New England University.

Two Republicans are running for governor in Massachusetts – Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty.

