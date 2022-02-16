© 2022
Shakeup in the race for governor in Massachusetts as Danielle Allen ends her campaign

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published February 16, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST
Danielle Allen launched her campaign for governor of Massachusetts with an announcement in Springfield on June 15, 2021. Six months later she ended her bid for the Democratic nomination.

Democrats left with two active candidates

The Democratic field for governor in Massachusetts has become smaller.

With Harvard professor Danielle Allen calling it quits, there are now two active candidates—Maura Healey, the current Attorney General, and Sonia Chang-Diaz, a State Senator from Boston.

To assess the current state of the race, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tim Vercellotti, political science professor at Western New England University.

Two Republicans are running for governor in Massachusetts – Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty.

