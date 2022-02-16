Democratic New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Tom Suozzi announces lieutenant governor pick

New York gubernatorial candidate Tom Suozzi has named a running-mate as his Democratic primary campaign against Governor Kathy Hochul reaches a critical stage. The Long Island Congressman introduced former Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Diana Reyna Wednesday, on the eve of the state Democratic Party Convention in New York City.

Reyna is also a former New York City Council member. Suozzi says it was important to choose a woman of color.

"She's smart, she's experienced, she's tough, she's been through a lot of different things in her life that has brought her to this point today," he said.

Reyna says she is impressed by Suozzi’s long career in public service.

"Tom wants to lower our property taxes and do something about sordid utility rates and costs. I like him and I like what he's saying about what he'd like to do about our troubled schools," she said.

Polls have shown Suozzi badly trailing Hochul. The governor and lieutenant governor run separately in the primary. Hochul’s lieutenant governor is Brian Benjamin.