Williamstown board of health will consider withdrawing COVID advisories as soon as next month

With COVID-19 rates dropping back toward pre-Omicron surge numbers, Williamstown Health Inspector Jeff Kennedy spoke at Monday night’s meeting.

“I would suggest unless a variant of concern comes out that the board go back to leaving the decisions on behavior to the individual establishments and to the individual people where we treat it like any viral endemic and not as a pandemic of concern right now,” he said.

The board of health took the suggestion under advisement, saying it could move to drop current advisories at its March meeting. To date, the body has opted to issue advisories as opposed to enforceable mandates in the Northern Berkshire community.

