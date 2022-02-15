© 2022
Williamstown board of health will consider withdrawing COVID advisories as soon as next month

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published February 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST
A brick building with white columns sits under a blue sky
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

The board of health of Williamstown, Massachusetts says it’s considering dropping COVID-19 advisories as early as next month.

With COVID-19 rates dropping back toward pre-Omicron surge numbers, Williamstown Health Inspector Jeff Kennedy spoke at Monday night’s meeting.

“I would suggest unless a variant of concern comes out that the board go back to leaving the decisions on behavior to the individual establishments and to the individual people where we treat it like any viral endemic and not as a pandemic of concern right now,” he said.

The board of health took the suggestion under advisement, saying it could move to drop current advisories at its March meeting. To date, the body has opted to issue advisories as opposed to enforceable mandates in the Northern Berkshire community.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
