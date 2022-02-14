Former Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner appointed to Vermont House seat

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has appointed a former state Fish and Wildlife Department leader to the Vermont House of Representatives.

Wayne Laroche will replace Franklin Republican Paul Martin, who recently resigned his Vermont House seat to focus on his business.

Laroche served as the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner during the Jim Douglas administration from 2003 until 2011. He then worked as a staff scientist for Lake Champlain International. He retired in 2018 as director of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Bureau of Wildlife Management.

Governor Scott traditionally appoints a candidate from the same party as the previous representative to an empty seat.