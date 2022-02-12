© 2022
Super Bowl game comes after rollout of mobile sports betting in New York

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published February 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST
This new sports lounge in the MGM Springfield casino is designed to seamlessly incorporate sports betting if it becomes legal in Massachusetts, MGM officials said. (WAMC file photo)

Sunday’s Super Bowl game featuring the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinatti Bengals comes just over a month after the launch of mobile sports betting in New York.

Mike Mazzeo is lead writer at PlayNY.com, a website that has been tracking the rollout.

WAMC’s Lucas Willard asked Mazzeo about the numbers and what that says about popularity and sustainability of mobile sports betting in the state.

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
