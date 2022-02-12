WANC 103.9 FM has experienced severe equipment failure and will remain off for a time while we work diligently to fix the problem.
Super Bowl game comes after rollout of mobile sports betting in New York
WAMC Northeast Public Radio |
By
Lucas Willard
Published February 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST
Sunday’s Super Bowl game featuring the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinatti Bengals comes just over a month after the launch of mobile sports betting in New York.
Mike Mazzeo is lead writer at PlayNY.com, a website that has been tracking the rollout.
WAMC’s Lucas Willard asked Mazzeo about the numbers and what that says about popularity and sustainability of mobile sports betting in the state.
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.