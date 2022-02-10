Morning Headlines with Tracy Ziemer of The Times Union
WAMC’s David Guistina speaks with Tracy Ziemer of The Times Union about a surge in windshield repairs due to sheets of flying ice from last week's ice storm, a ruling by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation requiring New York City to conduct an environment impact study of water releases from the Ashokan Reservoir and an effort by a group of residents to overturn Catskill's decision to opt out of allowing cannabis lounges.