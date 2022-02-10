© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 FM has experienced severe equipment failure and will remain off for a time while we work diligently to fix the problem.
News
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Tracy Ziemer of The Times Union

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By David Guistina
Published February 10, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST
Tracy Ziemer .jpg
Tracy Ziemer
Tracy Ziemer

WAMC’s David Guistina speaks with Tracy Ziemer of The Times Union about a surge in windshield repairs due to sheets of flying ice from last week's ice storm, a ruling by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation requiring New York City to conduct an environment impact study of water releases from the Ashokan Reservoir and an effort by a group of residents to overturn Catskill's decision to opt out of allowing cannabis lounges.

Tags

News Morning HeadlinesTracy Ziemer
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina