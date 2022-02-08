© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 FM has experienced severe equipment failure and will remain off for a time while we work diligently to fix the problem.
News
All Things Considered

Vermont House approves reproductive liberty amendment

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Associated Press,
Pat Bradley
Published February 8, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST
Vermont House chamber
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Vermont House chamber (file)

Lawmakers in the Vermont House of Representatives approved on Tuesday a proposal to amend the state constitution to protect reproductive rights, including abortion.

By a vote of 107-41, House members approved Proposition 5. As debate began Human Services Committee chair Ann Pugh explained the amendment.

“Proposal 5, also known as the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, would amend the Constitution of the state of Vermont in order to secure personal reproductive liberty as a fundamental right.”

The next and final step is for the proposed amendment to go before state voters in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contents © copyright 2022. All rights reserved.

Tags

News Vermont LegislatureVermont ConstitutionVermont Constitutional AmendmentProposition 5
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley