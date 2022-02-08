Vermont House approves reproductive liberty amendment

Lawmakers in the Vermont House of Representatives approved on Tuesday a proposal to amend the state constitution to protect reproductive rights, including abortion.

By a vote of 107-41, House members approved Proposition 5. As debate began Human Services Committee chair Ann Pugh explained the amendment.

“Proposal 5, also known as the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, would amend the Constitution of the state of Vermont in order to secure personal reproductive liberty as a fundamental right.”

The next and final step is for the proposed amendment to go before state voters in November.

