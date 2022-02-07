State Police investigating fatal snowmobile accident

New York State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash that left an Elizabethtown teen dead.

At about 7:45 Friday night, state police say they responded to a snowmobile crash in the town of Westport.

Police say a snowmobile being driven by 37-year-old Randy Dezalia of Elizabethtown got caught in a snowbank. He lost control, went over an embankment and overturned.

Dezalia and his passenger, 16-year-old Bechham Egglefield, also of Elizabethtown, were thrown from the sled.

Dezalia was treated for a leg injury. Egglefield was transported to the hospital in Plattsburgh where he died.

The investigation is continuing.