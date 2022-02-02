© 2022
Jacob’s Pillow announces 90th anniversary festival lineup

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published February 2, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST
Becket, Massachusetts dance center Jacob’s Pillow has announced the schedule for its 90th season that kicks off in June.

Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge says this summer’s festival will feature the re-opening of the newly renovated Ted Shawn Theatre, and will offer free admission to children 12 and under for outdoor performances.

“It will be a program that is as wide and varied as Jacob's Pillow audiences are used to, everything from artists that we know and love, like the Limón Dance Company coming for their 75th anniversary celebration to Miami City Ballet, a very exclusive engagement that will close our season," said Tatge.

Attendees must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks indoors at the Pillow this summer. You can read more about the season here.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
