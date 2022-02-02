Jacob’s Pillow announces 90th anniversary festival lineup

Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge says this summer’s festival will feature the re-opening of the newly renovated Ted Shawn Theatre, and will offer free admission to children 12 and under for outdoor performances.

“It will be a program that is as wide and varied as Jacob's Pillow audiences are used to, everything from artists that we know and love, like the Limón Dance Company coming for their 75th anniversary celebration to Miami City Ballet, a very exclusive engagement that will close our season," said Tatge.

Attendees must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks indoors at the Pillow this summer. You can read more about the season here.