The shooting may have stopped in Syria, but the humanitarian crisis continues
Syrian civil war began in 2011
The civil war in Syria that began in 2011 is unresolved although most of the violence has stopped.
Speaking to the World Affairs Council of Western Massachusetts recently, Hampshire College professor Omar Dahi described the conflict in Syria as “frozen.”
Dahi, who is the founding director of the research initiative Security in Context, spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.