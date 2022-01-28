Local history project in Greenfield, Massachusetts to launch public website

A new website officially launches tomorrow (Saturday) that will become a digital repository of oral histories, visual, and written materials focused on the Franklin County Massachusetts city of Greenfield.

The website ECHOGreenfield.org (ECHO stands for Exploring and Creating Histories Ourselves) was produced by the LAVA Center in Greenfield and funded by Mass Humanities.

There are a series of videos on the website that anyone can use as guides to creating a local history project.

One of the project’s co-directors is Jan Maher. She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

An in-person event to mark the launch of the website is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the LAVA Center at 324 Main Street in downtown Greenfield. That is subject to change however because of the forecasted snowstorm. Additional details can be found at the LAVA Center Facebook page.

