NY Gov. Kathy Hochul pledges to stop illegal guns from crossing state lines

As gun violence continues to spike, Governor Kathy Hochul is pledging to uncover how illegal guns are crossing state lines into New York.

The Democrat attended the first meeting of the interstate task force on illegal guns Wednesday in East Greenbush.

It includes officials from nine regional states and multiple levels of law enforcement. The meeting comes days after a Harlem shooting killed two NYPD officers responding to a domestic disturbance.

"Two young men in their 20s, two young men who had their entire lives ahead of them and their family and one with a new spouse and that was all shattered with a gun that was traced back to Baltimore," Hochul said.

Hochul says she is also creating a new Office of Gun Violence Prevention within the state Department of Health.

"This is going to make sure that we're looking at all the collateral impacts of gun violence, but also perhaps the drivers of this. What leads people to this and what is going on in their emotional and psychological worlds?" she said.

