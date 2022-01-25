© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Springfield City Library to lend laptops, WiFi hotspots

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 25, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST
springfield_library_masonsq.jpg
WAMC
/
The Mason Square branch library in Springfield, Massachusetts

Materials will be circulated from new outreach van

The public library in Springfield, Massachusetts is taking steps to help close a digital divide in the city.

Using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the library is purchasing a van that will be used to provide mobile wifi hot spots and Chromebook computers people can borrow.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jean Canosa-Albano, the Springfield City Library’s Assistant Director for Public Service.

Tags

NewsSpringfield Central Library
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill