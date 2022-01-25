Springfield City Library to lend laptops, WiFi hotspots
Materials will be circulated from new outreach van
The public library in Springfield, Massachusetts is taking steps to help close a digital divide in the city.
Using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the library is purchasing a van that will be used to provide mobile wifi hot spots and Chromebook computers people can borrow.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jean Canosa-Albano, the Springfield City Library’s Assistant Director for Public Service.