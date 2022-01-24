Galvin to seek eighth term as Mass. Secretary of the Commonwealth

Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin has announced that he will seek an eighth four-year term in office.

In his announcement Monday, the Democratic Galvin cited his record of overseeing accessible and transparent elections. He said at this point in history the conduct of accessible, honest, accurate elections is critical to the nation's future. Galvin was first elected in 1994. He won reelection in 2018 with about 71% of the vote.

He faces a primary challenge from Tanisha Sullivan, a lawyer and president of the Boston branch of the NAACP.

