News
All Things Considered

Swanton businessman appointed to House seat

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 21, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST
Matthew Walker
Vermont Governor's office
/
Vermont House Representative Matthew Walker of Swanton

Governor Phil Scott has appointed a Swanton businessman to fill an open seat in the Vermont House.

In December, Swanton Republican Brian Savage resigned his House seat. On Friday Governor Scott announced he had appointed Matthew Walker of Swanton to the seat.

The Republican owns the Vermont Clothing Company and JC Image, a screen-printing, embroidery and graphic design business. He previously worked as director of international transportation for customs broker A.N. Deringer.

Scott traditionally appoints members of the same party to fill vacated seats.

Pat Bradley
