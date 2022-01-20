Partnership formed to pilot green hydrogen fuel project

GlobalFoundries and Vermont Gas Systems have partnered with the University of Vermont on an initiative to create green hydrogen fuel.

The gas company will introduce green hydrogen into the natural gas lines used for heating at GlobalFoundries’ Essex Junction Vermont plant. Vermont Gas President and CEO Neal Lunderville says the project will show that zero carbon thermal energy is possible.

“Green hydrogen is created from two things: water, H2O, and renewable electricity. Through a process of electrolysis the hydrogen is separated. The hydrogen is then blended into the natural gas line and can be burned directly in a boiler or a furnace. Burning hydrogen as a fuel source creates no carbon emissions.”

The Vermont Green Hydrogen Partnership is part of a consortium that partners with UVM researchers.