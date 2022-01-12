© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Hospital implements emergency staffing plan

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 12, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST
UVM Medical Center main entrance
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
UVM Medical Center main entrance (file)

The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington will begin operating under an emergency staffing plan beginning Thursday.

Roughly 420 UVM Medical Center employees are restricted from work due to COVID-19 community exposure, a positive test or for exhibiting symptoms. Hospital administrators expect the number to increase and in order to provide acute and emergency care, the hospital is implementing a plan to deploy staff to areas of highest need. The plan will be in place for several weeks and will be reviewed weekly.

The UVM Medical Center is part of the UVM Health Network. Hospitals in the network are making individual staffing decisions as needed.

Tags

NewsUVM Medical CenterUVM Health Network
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley