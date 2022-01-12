Hospital implements emergency staffing plan

The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington will begin operating under an emergency staffing plan beginning Thursday.

Roughly 420 UVM Medical Center employees are restricted from work due to COVID-19 community exposure, a positive test or for exhibiting symptoms. Hospital administrators expect the number to increase and in order to provide acute and emergency care, the hospital is implementing a plan to deploy staff to areas of highest need. The plan will be in place for several weeks and will be reviewed weekly.

The UVM Medical Center is part of the UVM Health Network. Hospitals in the network are making individual staffing decisions as needed.