The Northeast will have a brutal, but brief, cold snap

Artic air is descending on the northeast.

Forecasters say the next 36 hours will have some of the coldest temperatures parts of the region have experienced since 2019.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for the Berkshires and for the hills of Worcester County.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has issued cold weather safety advice. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with MEMA Public Information Officer Chris Besse.

Chris Besse

The updated forecasts that we have from the National Weather Service has with the windchill is expected to be feelings of up to 15. Below, particularly in Berkshire County area is going to be one of the coldest parts of the state. So it's going to be cold, and we want people to be safe out there. So some of the things we're reminding people of, obviously, if people can limit their time outside and dressed appropriately, that's that's the first and easiest tip. But also to be aware for things of like frostbite and hypothermia, that if people are getting cold or noticing some of those symptoms, you know, we have a list on our website, but things like loss of feeling in their skin or other symptoms, they might be experiencing some of those impacts that they get the help they need quickly,

Paul Tuthill

Are there shelters that are being opened or anything of that nature that you're aware of with heat that people can go to?

Chris Besse

Right now we're doing some outreach to our local partners across the state to see if any communities are opening up any warming centers, typically warming centers or locations that people can go during daytime hours, they're not typically overnight sleeping shelters, like we might have an another emergency but places that people can go in a library of senior center and stuff like that. So we are doing some outreach now and gathering that information. And, you know, we'll share that when we have that available. But the main message for people is, you know, if they if they don't have a place that's warm, or they are having a problem that they get the help they need quickly, and that that can be from a neighbor or a friend or family member, they can call their local public safety officials to see if there's any facility set up near them. But making sure people are safer is the biggest tip.

Paul Tuthill

We saw a tragedy in, in in the Bronx, New York over the weekend, when a fire that was apparently caused by a space heater claimed a large number of lives, people are going to be looking for ways to keep their dwellings warm space heaters are something that people do use, what are some of the things they need to be careful about when they are when they are using space heaters or other or other means of staying warm?

Chris Besse

That's a great point. And yeah, there's an awful story out in New York, and then the tragedy there and the deaths involved. And, you know, we have a sister agency, the state's Department of Fire Services, and they've got this campaign called keep warm, keep safe. And the goal of that is to remind people of this the dangers of heating homes in winter that that's when some of the fires occur. So they have a bunch of resources online, we have them on our website. But in terms of space heaters, you know, the biggest thing is that they're not designed to be a primary heating source. And that you need to keep them clear of fabrics, clear of people clear of kids clear pets, that you're using it safely and that you're using it according to the manufacturer's instructions. So making sure that it's plugged directly into the wall, turning it off when you go to sleep. And we have a whole bunch of resources online in different languages that people can learn more about that but really making sure they're following all the instructions and keeping it clear of any obstacles is the number one item. And

Paul Tuthill

If someone does need assistance with with perhaps they're in an apartment where the where the heat has gone off, they can't get ahold of the landlord or whatever. What What advice do you offer them? Who should they call who should they call for help?

Chris Besse

So that if you know if they're in that type of situation, though, you know, a landlord would obviously be the first call if it's that type of, you know, apartment facility. You know, if not, and it's a public safety issue. There's a couple options for obviously for any emergency they can call 911. To get connected to local officials to figure out if they need to open up a shelter or they need some emergency assistance. The state also has a 211 hotline that people can call for kind of questions and information. If it's not an emergency, but people are looking for a resource or information. The two on one is a great resource as well.

