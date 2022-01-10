© 2022
News
All Things Considered

Police make arrest in Derby Line shooting incident

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 10, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST

Vermont State Police say a person was taken into custody Monday following a shooting at an apartment building in Derby Line.

State Police and other law enforcement agencies responded at about 9:45 Monday morning to reports of gunfire. The apartment building and a nearby building were evacuated.

Police determined 38-year-old Alfred Charest’s apartment was the source of the gunfire, which penetrated other apartments and several vehicles. Charest was found outside the building and arrested without incident.

No one was injured and charges are pending.

