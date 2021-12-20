Quebec officials announce lockdown measures following COVID-19 spike

The province of Quebec, which borders northern New York, has announced a series of partial lockdown measures after COVID-19 cases doubled in less than a week.

Saying the situation has become critical, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé on Monday outlined a number of mandatory closures to limit contacts and reduce the stress on the health care system.

“We are closing bars, casinos, movie theatres and performance venues. Tele-working is now mandatory. Restaurants can be open only between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sports performances, professional or amateur, will have to be behind closed doors. We are also closing gyms and spas with the exceptions of personal care. Regarding schools we are closing elementary and high school as well as adult centers. However we will keep elementary schools accessible until the holiday break to continue the distribution of rapid tests and the vaccination campaign only.”

Students will return to in-person classes on January 10th.