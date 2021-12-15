David Narkewicz reflects on his time as mayor of Northampton

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz will leave office in less than 20 days having opted not to run for a fourth term.

For two decades, Narkewicz has held various appointed and elected offices in Northampton. He will leave the mayor’s office with no immediate plans to return to public service.

In an interview with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill, Narkewicz reflected on his tenure as mayor.

David Narkewicz

I think when I first ran for office, my goal, and it was actually my, my, my campaign theme or slogan was to move a great city forward. I think when I ran, I thought Northampton was a great city. And I, I really felt it was my job as mayor to try to advance all of the, you know, incredible initiatives that were happening in the city and, and move us forward. And so when I look back over the last 10 years, I'm I guess, I feel proud that I have been able to move the city forward and leave the city in a in a better place in many ways, including, you know, our financial position and our infrastructure. And as well as advancing important agendas around climate and sustainability. As well as our as our our important agenda and values as a progressive and welcoming city.

Paul Tuthill

Anything that you regret that you were unable to accomplish, or maybe that you didn't, didn't turn out quite the way you'd hoped?

David Narkewicz

You know, there's always big projects that that take many, many years to develop. And, and, you know, and I've I inherited, inherited several of those from from my predecessor and men, there are several that I just won't be able to get finished, and will will hand off to my successor. So you know that I think that just kind of comes with the territory. I mean, the community resilience hub has been a major focus of my final year in office and was hoping to get that over the finish line. But there are a few, a few loose ends that have to be tied up. So most likely it'll carry over. And then there's, you know, the major redesign that we've been working on of our Main Street and downtown. That's been a long and slow developing project. And, again, I think we're we've gotten in a position where it'll be ready to get into the queue for for the federal funding. But But yeah, so I think those are, it's just a natural, natural part of being in any type of administration or my leadership role like this, some of you are able to accomplish a lot, but you can't always get everything finished before you leave.

Paul Tuthill

You mentioned the Main Street redesign, obviously, downtown Northampton has undergone some changes over the last decade with some longtime retailers leaving is downtown, still the economic engine for the city?

David Narkewicz

Most Most definitely. It's and, you know, I think the, I think changes, I think the changes that have happened downtown of, you know, sort of the normal cycle. You know, as you look back over time, and, you know, I think what's most important is that, you know, we have had, we have had businesses closed due to retirements or relocation. But I think what's most important is that people are still very interested in locating here. And we've had many, many businesses even in the middle of COVID. We've had many businesses open in downtown so not to mention the fact that you know, the, the cannabis industry has added another dimension to the to our downtown and medicine, several vacant storefronts and retail portals have been filled by this new industry in Massachusetts. So, you know, downtown remains an important part of the city's economic picture as well as its cultural and and social health. And I continue to to be very optimistic about the future of downtown moving forward.

Paul Tuthill

You mentioned the cannabis industry. Three years ago, Northampton was was in the national spotlight as the first legal recreational marijuana was sold anywhere on the East Coast. I think what you have you have eight cannabis stores in the city now is that is that number, right?

David Narkewicz

That is correct. We have eight that are open and through and, you know, went through the whole licensing process and are open.

Paul Tuthill

And so as the industry proved to be a positive for for Northampton?

David Narkewicz

I think most definitely it has I think that, you know, many of the fears about, you know, negative impacts of the industry have just not materialized. And I believe that these have all all of these operators that have located in Northampton have been great additions to our business community. They've, you know, as I mentioned earlier, have have created beautiful retail spaces. They've employed people, they've brought money into the local economy with visitors coming here. And so I think on the whole it has been a net positive for the city and I'm proud that Northampton, you know, took leadership role in, in ushering in the new industry.

Paul Tuthill

What's this past year plus several months, been like managing the city through the, through the impacts of the global pandemic?

David Narkewicz

It's been very challenging, it's definitely been very challenging. Not really, how I how I envisioned my, you know, the my final term in office playing out. But again, I, I've, what it's done, for me at least is it's really, you know, it's really affirmed what a great team we have here in the city. And, you know, we have a real great set of highly experienced and professional department heads, and we've all had to pull together as a team to address this, this pandemic. And, you know, again, I think Northampton has, has been a leader, whether it's, you know, opening a regional vaccination clinic and, and given now close to, I don't know, almost 40,000 vaccines, to standing up an emergency shelter for the houseless to, to making sure that we were feeding people throughout the pandemic as well. So, you know, it's been, it's been a challenge, it's been certainly a challenge for leaders all across the country at every level of government. But, but I'm, you know, I feel like the experience I had someone who'd been in office already, for eight years came came to bear and obviously, the great team that we had assembled, also has allowed us to get get through the pandemic, and do our best to keep our community safe.

Paul Tuthill

What are you going to miss about the about the job?

David Narkewicz

I think, probably just, you know, the opportunity to meet so many interesting people and work with people all throughout the community. You know, I think that's been the, the part that will stick with me is, you know, the opportunity to work first and foremost, you know, first with so many, you know, talented and dedicated city employees who, you know, go to work every day, and often, many times don't even get the recognition for the work they do. Sometimes at 3am, fixing a water main break, or something like that, but, but also just, you know, all the people I've met in the community and worked with, you know, in neighborhoods and community organizations and nonprofits, I think that is one of the strengths of our city is that we have such an engaged and, and committed group of city residents, who pulled together and, and, and work to try to, to advance important goals and objectives in the city. So I think that's, that's probably my been the best part of, of the job. So that again, there, I'll certainly have other opportunities to interact with the community and then be involved with the community as going back to being a community member. But I think that's probably what stands out for me. Having had the great honor and privilege to be the mayor of the city,

Paul Tuthill

What are you not going to miss about the job?

David Narkewicz

Um, you know, it's, it's, I think that, you know, there's a lot of hours long hours and, and hard to turn off the job. You know, it's a, it's definitely can be a 24/7 job, and lots and lots of meetings, you know, think, look back. I mean, including my time on the city council, I've been, you know, going to go into city council meetings, to Thursday's a month, you know, for 16 years, I think. So, you know, that's a lot of meetings. And, but so I think, I think the having a little bit more of my, of my time back, and my evenings back and my weekends back, and, you know, being able to focus on, you know, some of the some of the other things that are important in life. I'm looking forward to that. But again, I wouldn't, I wouldn't, I wouldn't trade a minute of any of it. And I, you know, and I'm proud that I did the job at a, I think at a fairly high level and, and gave everything I had to the citizens of the city,

Paul Tuthill

What are you planning to do next?

David Narkewicz

This has been a recurring question over the last several months, and I do not have a clear plan at this point. Meaning I don't have a job, you know, a job lined up that I will transition into. I've been involved in public service my entire life in one form or another. And, and so I'm very much still interested in public service and public policy and, and, and government and politics. So, you know, as soon as I finished with the transition, which has really been my my top priority right now, I'm going to be focusing on you know, figuring out what the next chapter is but obviously the you know this time that I've had as mares and it will will certainly carry with me into whatever the next chapter is and and we'll see I'll keep everyone posted

