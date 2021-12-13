CDC Chief Medical Officer returns to Vermont alma mater for global public health discussion

The Chief Medical Officer of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spent the day Monday at his alma mater — the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine.

Before his current role, Dr. Wolfe was acting director of the CDC’s Washington office and served as director of the CDC Global Aids Program Thailand/Asia Regional Office. The epidemiologist has also held a variety of other positions

Dr. Mitchell Wolfe met with state leaders, medical students and researchers and took part in a discussion titled Perspectives on Global Health, as part of a personal visit. He spoke with WAMC News Monday afternoon.

