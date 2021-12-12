A short history of Sharon, Connecticut

WAMC recently added its latest radio station: WQQQ in Sharon, Connecticut. In Litchfield County about 45 miles south of Pittsfield and 40 miles east of Kingston, Sharon was celebrated in a 2019 New York Times feature for its small population — less than 3,000 — and its proximity, just 15 minutes, from the Metro-North train.

To learn more about Sharon and its history, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Christine Beer, Executive Director of the Sharon Historical Society and Museum.