© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

A short history of Sharon, Connecticut

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published December 12, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST
The Sharon Historical Society and Museum
The Sharon Historical Society and Museum
/
https://sharonhist.org/
The Sharon Historical Society and Museum

WAMC recently added its latest radio station: WQQQ in Sharon, Connecticut. In Litchfield County about 45 miles south of Pittsfield and 40 miles east of Kingston, Sharon was celebrated in a 2019 New York Times feature for its small population — less than 3,000 — and its proximity, just 15 minutes, from the Metro-North train.

To learn more about Sharon and its history, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Christine Beer, Executive Director of the Sharon Historical Society and Museum.

Tags

Newshistoric siteMuseums
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus