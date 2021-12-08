North Country counties declare states of emergency due to COVID-19 spike

Officials in Clinton County announced Wednesday that all the counties in New York’s North Country are extending or reinstating a state of emergency due to a significant rise in COVID-19 cases.

A severe spike in COVID-related infections, hospitalizations and deaths are occurring across the North Country. Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry said the seven regional counties are working together to mitigate the latest surge.

“Clinton County and other North Country leaders from Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Essex and Hamilton counties, acting in concert, have already or will today be declaring a state of emergency in all of these North Country counties. In addition, county leaders have also called upon New York state for a number of initiatives and resources.”

The Clinton County Health Department says 35 percent of all COVID deaths in the county have occurred since September 1st.