News
Midday Magazine

Biden, Democrats sag in new Quinnipiac poll

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published November 20, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST
Joe Biden at the University of Vermont
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Joe Biden at the University of Vermont

Although he is celebrating a major win — signing a $1 trillion infrastructure package Monday at the White House — President Joe Biden’s approval rating has reached a new low, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll finds the Democrat with a negative 36-to-53 percent job approval, his lowest rating yet. Respondents also gave him negative grades on his COVID response, climate change, the economy, and foreign policy.

The poll also finds a majority of adults polled, 46 to 38 percent, want to see the Republican Party win control of the House of Representatives in 2022, and the same percentage would like to see a GOP takeover of the Senate. 61 percent said the economy is getting worse, and 68 percent said higher prices for staples like food and gas have caused them to change their spending habits.

WAMC spoke with Tim Malloy, an analyst with Quinnipiac.

Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
