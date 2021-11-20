Biden, Democrats sag in new Quinnipiac poll

Although he is celebrating a major win — signing a $1 trillion infrastructure package Monday at the White House — President Joe Biden’s approval rating has reached a new low, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The poll finds the Democrat with a negative 36-to-53 percent job approval, his lowest rating yet. Respondents also gave him negative grades on his COVID response, climate change, the economy, and foreign policy.

The poll also finds a majority of adults polled, 46 to 38 percent, want to see the Republican Party win control of the House of Representatives in 2022, and the same percentage would like to see a GOP takeover of the Senate. 61 percent said the economy is getting worse, and 68 percent said higher prices for staples like food and gas have caused them to change their spending habits.

WAMC spoke with Tim Malloy, an analyst with Quinnipiac.

