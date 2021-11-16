Moreau Community Center completes kitchen renovation after winning contest

The Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls has completed a renovation just in time for the winter season.

The community center's kitchen, which had seen better days, was given a major upgrade after the non-profit organization won a contest from hardware-store chain Lowe's. The Moreau Community Center was one of 2,200 applicants for Lowe's 100 Hometowns program.

To learn more about the renovation, WAMC's Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard took a tour of the community center with executive director Donna Nichols.