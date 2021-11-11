Assemblyman D. Billy Jones meets with veterans groups to discuss services and needs

The 115th New York state Assembly district is home to a large population of veterans. The region’s state representative met with veterans organizations this week to discuss how to make sure all veterans know what services are available.

Veteran service agencies in the North Country provide help and benefits that include education, disability, mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention and other needs that a veteran may encounter.

During a tour of local veteran service organizations Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, a Democrat who represents the district for Clinton, Franklin and part of St. Lawrence counties, described some of the state-level initiatives he is working on.

“There is legislation out there that brings the Division of Veterans and elevates it to a department here in New York state. We think that will help with continuity in getting services out to veterans. We’ve had hearing on that," says Jones. "Also the Dwyer funding. For the first time ever I’ve brought that funding here to Franklin and Clinton county. You can use it for peer-to-peer counseling, peer-to-peer programs and it will be well used I’m sure here in my district and in the North Country.”

During a roundtable discussion at the American Legion Post 1619 in Morrisonville, Clinton County Veterans Service Agency Director Kevin LeBoef (le-buff) said the Dwyer grant funding will help them expand local service programs.

“Since 2014 I’ve been running a service dog program which definitely falls in within the peer-to-peer program because we do serve dog, therapy dog and emotional support animals. It also allows veterans an opportunity to get out and interact where otherwise they might just stay home and struggle with their service connected disabilities. So we’re very excited about that. As well as providing additional funding for our Vets Feeding Vets Program. Currently we’re assisting 165 families locally with monthly food baskets.”

Assemblyman Jones says as most people honor veterans with parades and ceremonies, it’s also important to assure that those who served receive the benefits they are entitled to.

“We can thank a veteran and we should not only on Veterans Day but every day. But we need to provide them with the outlets and with where they can get these services for themselves and their families. Because there are a lot of things that they’re entitled to. We can throw parades and we can honor our veterans, and we should do that. We should do that and we do a great job of that. But we also need to get the word out on the services that veterans are entitled to.”

Clinton County American Legion commander Joe Patnode says they are working to recruit younger veterans to join veterans’ organizations.

“Because veterans tend to speak more to another veteran than they will some outside organization.”

Jones: “And the benefits of joining these organizations are great.”

Patnode: “I think we’re one of the best kept secrets you know as an American Legion and what we really do. And the VFW’s. I mean you see veterans around and you see the organizations but you don’t really understand what the organizations are doing.”

Again Assemblyman Jones:

“No veteran should feel like they’re alone out there. They should always know that there’s somebody in this community that will help out.”