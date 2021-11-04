Beloved Berkshire musician David Grover dies

Born in Pittsfield, Grover was a staple of the county’s music scene, from his 40 years of performing weekly summer concerts for young people in Great Barrington to countless events around the community. His career highlights include producing critically lauded children’s programming for PBS, including “Chanukah At Grover’s Corner.”

Terrence Hall – better known as Terry a la Berry – played with Grover for years in various permutations after they first met at 13 years old, performing at the Berkshire Playhouse for “Threepenny Opera.”

“[He was] very funny at times, and really serious about the music that he wanted to create," a la Berry told WAMC. "That was the work side, but then we traveled the country, all over the place, went everywhere, and got to see and share so many incredible places from the Grand Canyon to the White House. He was literally my best friend for a very, very long time.”

Grover was a member of Berkshire rock group Shenandoah in the 1970s, which backed artists like Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Bo Diddley and more as the house band for the Music Inn in Lenox.