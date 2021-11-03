Port Jervis mayor wins fifth term

From Mid Hudson News:

By a three-to-one margin, Port Jervis Mayor Kelly Decker won a fifth, two-year term. Running on the Democratic and Conservative lines, he defeated Barbara Marszalek, who ran on the PJP local party line.

Decker looks forward to working with the Republican majority on the city council as they address key issues.

“There are some projects I would like to see to fruition including our annexation, the expansion of our watershed, and some small items like development of Riverside as well as some handicap accessibility down to Tri-State Rock and West End Beach improvement,” he said.

Decker said most of the major projects facing the city have been addressed and resolved already.