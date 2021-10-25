Albany to replace road salt with brine as winter approaches

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says the city will begin to use brine instead of salt crystals to melt snow and ice, which she says will save the city money and is better for the environment.

Localities across the country have been moving away from road salt, which can damage roads and lead to toxic runoff. Mayor Sheehan announced the change Monday.

“Not only will the use of brine make our streets safer during inclement weather but they're going to mitigate the environmental concerns of using salt," the Democrat said.

Department of General Services Commissioner Sergio Panunzio says the city will be making its own brine.

“We're actually making it in-house, in our shop. It's water and salt and it's a combination of bringing the liquid to a 7.5 alkaline which is then considered a brine and then applied to the sprayers," he said.

DGS has also begun a trial of using micro-surfacing on three city streets, including Barclay Street and Summit Ave. This includes laying a treatment on top of the existing surface to help protect and extend the life of asphalt surfaces.

The city says workers have begun a program called “Roadbotics.” As they drive, a smartphone mounted on their dashboard helps make a 3D map to monitor the surface of the streets and flag if any repairs are needed.