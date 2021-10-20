New Yorkers to decide on five ballot questions, with impacts for voting rights in the state

When New Yorkers cast ballots this fall, with early voting starting Saturday and election day November 2, there will be more at stake than local races for mayor and supervisor.

Several constitutional amendments are on the ballot this year. Two concern voting itself: same-day registration, and no-excuse absentee ballots. The third would alter the state’s redistricting process.

To help break down the questions, we spoke with Albany Law School Government Law Center Legal Director Richard Rifkin.