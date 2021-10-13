© 2021
Regional hospital network hires diversity director

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 13, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT
Jackie Hunter
Neal Goswami
/
UVM Health Network
Jackie Hunter has been hired as the UVM Health Network's Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

The UVM Health Network has hired its first diversity officer.

The University of Vermont Health Network’s new Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer will be in charge of assuring that diversity and equity are core elements of the health system’s work.

Jackie Hunter, a doctor of chiropractic and naturopathic medicine, is leaving her post as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer at Banner Health in Arizona.

The network says she will address disparity in health care and promote a diverse workforce throughout the UVM Health Network.

