$50 million renovation of landmark apartment complex is completed

Renovations and upgrades have been completed at a major apartment complex as part of the ongoing redevelopment of downtown Springfield, Massachusetts.

The $50 million renovation of Skyview Downtown – a complex of four buildings including a 33-story high-rise with a total of almost 500 apartments – included new kitchens, bathrooms, and flooring in each apartment, plumbing upgrades, new heating and air conditioning systems, redecorated hallways and lobbies, and modernizing 10 elevators.

It took more than two years to do the extensive work and no tenants were displaced during that time said Jeff Brodsky, Vice Chairman of Related Companies, which bought the complex in 2018.

“There are 950 people living in these buildings, 230 children, 180 seniors,” Brodksy said, thanking them for “their incredible patience during this renovation period.”

“Frankly, we told them it was going to be incredibly inconvenient and it was. But we hope sincerely that they believe it was worth it,” he said.

Amenities that were added as part of the project include free Wi-Fi in each apartment, a fitness center, computer room, and children’s playroom. There is a workforce development center where a nonprofit organization will be available to help tenants who need a job.

Security and access control to the buildings have been improved, the company said.

Built in 1977, the complex then known as Chestnut Tower and later Chestnut Park, had a recent troubled history that included high rates of crime and vandalism. City inspection reports from a few years ago noted the presence of bedbugs and broken elevators.

At a ceremony Tuesday celebrating the completion of the renovations, Mayor Domenic Sarno said the apartment complex, once “a drain” on city resources, now contributes to a vibrant Metro Center.

“So all the pieces of the puzzle start to fit in here,” Sarno said.

Located at State and Chestnut Streets, Skyview Downtown’s neighbors include the Springfield Museums, the Central Library, and the MassMutual Center. The MGM casino is a block away.

The city spent $3.5 million to renovate Pynchon Plaza, a public space next to the apartment complex.

The complex that includes parking garages and commercial space also houses a Springfield Police Department substation. Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said crime has gone down in the Metro Center.

“They key for success as far as police-community relations is the word ‘partnership’,” said Clapprood.

MassHousing, the state’s quasi-public housing development agency, helped finance the renovation project. The developers also used federal low-income housing tax credits.

412 apartments are reserved for people whose incomes do not exceed 60 percent of the area median income, which for a family of four is $67,300. 77 apartments are so-called “workforce housing” which has income limits of 61-85 percent of the area median income.