Sullivan, Garcia Advance In Holyoke Mayoral Race

The final matchup is set in the race to be the next mayor of Holyoke, Massachusetts.

Michael Sullivan and Joshua Garcia topped a seven-person field in Tuesday’s preliminary election.

Sullivan, a three-term at-large City Councilor in Holyoke, received 28 percent of the vote. Garcia, who is Town Administrator in Blandford, had 22 percent according to unofficial results.

In November, voters in Holyoke will elect the city’s first new mayor in a decade. Alex Morse resigned last March to become administrator of Provincetown.

For analysis of the election, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight.