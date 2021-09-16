Failed Resolution Drives Debate Over Police Funding, First Amendment In Schenectady

A failed resolution introduced by a Schenectady city councilor has reignited debate over the demands of racial justice activists and police funding.

During Monday’s city council meeting, Schenectady-based activist and elected school board member Jamaica Miles appeared to address the council.

“There is a troubling trend developing here in the Capital Region – a coordinated backlash from city council members, DA’s, and other law enforcement against the recent protests about racial inequality, structural violence, and poverty. This effort is an abuse of power, fear mongering, and intimidation,” said Miles.

Miles, a co-founder of the community group All of Us, which has staged disruptive non-violent racial justice protests across the Capital Region in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020, condemned a failed resolution introduced by councilmember Karen Zalewski-Wildzunas.

Zalewski-Wildzunas, a Democrat who was defeated during the June primary, is running for re-election this fall on the Conservative Party line, and has positioned herself as a pro-police candidate.

The councilor had introduced legislation in committee that mentioned Miles by name, condemning the activist’s calls to defund the police department and reallocate city funding to address poverty and racial disparities.

From the microphone in council chambers, Miles delivered remarks similar to a statement she gave outside Saratoga Springs City Hall last week, after turning herself in on minor charges stemming from a July 14th protest in the Spa City, where several demonstrators have been arrested on warrants for misdemeanors and violations related to blocking traffic.

“Like other conservative and right-leaning politicians, Karen, a registered Democrat, has decided to traffic in fear, not solution – an age old tradition. The truth is, that investment in the people of our communities, is the best tool to address to safety needs of our community,” said Miles.

The topic of defunding the police department drove discussion Monday night among the public and council members.

“My attempt at passing the resolution did not limit freedom of speech.”

Councilor Zalewski-Wildzunas responded to Miles’ claims, and also derided the strategies used by Miles and other activists during their protests.

“If change is wanted, it can be obtained through respectful dialogue, and the willingness to listen, compromise, and collaborate, not by screaming through a bullhorn, spewing obsentities, and promoting an unrealistic, radical, national agenda,” said Zalewski-Wildzunas.

Marion Porterfiled, the only African-American woman on the city council, explained why she did not support her colleague’s resolution in committee.

“We cannot call out a person’s name. We can call out something that we are against, but to call out a person’s name and to denounce that person, I feel, violates that person’s rights and for that reason I could not support this resolution,” said Porterfield.

John Polimeni, the all-Democratic city council’s majority leader, disagreed. He argued Miles’ status as a recently-elected school board member allows her to be singled out in city legislation.

“It would be appropriate for the council to state that, given it’s an elected official. No where does it say anyone can’t be heard or can’t say what they feel. Furthermore, it’s pretty sad that tonight not a peep has been said about shootings or a murder in our city,” said Polimeni.

Councilor Carmel Patrick also delivered a statement in support of city police.

Speaking from the dais beside Democratic Mayor Gary McCarthy, city council president John Mootooveren echoed calls from his colleagues for further dialogue, but also said the city is planning to address issues raised during the police reform process initiated under a state order last year.

“Dialogue needs to happen across the board, and we are seeing that. The police reform is a working document, we’re going to revisit it, we’re going to look at it. The budget coming up and the mayor presented, you’ll see that the items there is addressed, and we can able to start moving forward in a year or two to address these concerns,” said Mootooveren.

