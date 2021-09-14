© 2021
Northeast Report

CPA Funding OK'd For Parks, Historic Preservation Projects

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 14, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT
Kilroy_House_exterior.jpg
Photographer: Carol M. Highsmith
/
Library of Congress
Community Preservation Act funding was recommended for the exterior renovation of the Kilroy House . The Mission Revival-style house was completed in 1905 for Dr. Philip Kilroy, an Irish-born doctor who had his home and office here. It is now owned by the Springfield Library and Museums Association and is used as their offices.

A program to help first-time home-buyers is also funded

Funds have been approved for several park improvement projects and some historic preservation work in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The City Council Monday night voted to approve funding from the Community Preservation Act for ten projects.

Five additional recommendations from the Community Preservation Committee will be taken up by the Council at a later meeting.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Bob McCarroll, chairman of the Community Preservation Committee.

NewsSpringfield Community Preservation ActSpringfield Community Preservation CommitteeSpringfield City Council
Paul Tuthill
