CPA Funding OK'd For Parks, Historic Preservation Projects
A program to help first-time home-buyers is also funded
Funds have been approved for several park improvement projects and some historic preservation work in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The City Council Monday night voted to approve funding from the Community Preservation Act for ten projects.
Five additional recommendations from the Community Preservation Committee will be taken up by the Council at a later meeting.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Bob McCarroll, chairman of the Community Preservation Committee.