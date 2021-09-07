Former NY-19 Candidate Van De Water Dies At Age 41

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro says former Congressional candidate Kyle Van De Water has died at age 41.

Van De Water, a Republican, unsuccessfully challenged Democratic Congressman Antonio Delgado of New York’s 19th District in 2020. In July, Van De Water said he would run for Congress again in 2022 – but he pulled out of the race last month. At the time, Van De Water said circumstances in his life had changed and “I am no longer able to give 110% towards this endeavor.”

In a statement Tuesday evening, Molinaro focused on Van De Water’s experience as a veteran, calling him a war hero. While Molinaro did not detail the circumstances of Van De Water’s death, the county executive urged any service members who struggle upon returning home to access the county’s 24/7 Stabilization Center in Poughkeepsie, or contact its helpline at 845-485-9700.