Pittsfield Director of Public Health, Board Of Health Chair Resign

At Wednesday night’s Board of Health meeting, Director of Public Health Gina Armstrong and Board Of Health Chair Alan Kulberg announced they would step down. After a year and a half of serving as the public faces of the city’s COVID-19 response, both cited the weight of the pandemic as factors in their resignations.

“I felt that the board was in very good hands with the people who remain there," said Kulberg. "It's in the hands of some very bright, astute, insightful people who will carry on the mission of the board.”

Kulberg will leave immediately, while Armstrong will remain on until September 10th. City Sanitarian Andy Cambi will become the interim Director of Public Health on September 11th.