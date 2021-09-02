© 2021
News

Pittsfield Director of Public Health, Board Of Health Chair Resign

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 2, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT
A stone building with a colonnade.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

Two senior Pittsfield, Massachusetts public health officials have resigned.

At Wednesday night’s Board of Health meeting, Director of Public Health Gina Armstrong and Board Of Health Chair Alan Kulberg announced they would step down. After a year and a half of serving as the public faces of the city’s COVID-19 response, both cited the weight of the pandemic as factors in their resignations.

“I felt that the board was in very good hands with the people who remain there," said Kulberg. "It's in the hands of some very bright, astute, insightful people who will carry on the mission of the board.”

Kulberg will leave immediately, while Armstrong will remain on until September 10th. City Sanitarian Andy Cambi will become the interim Director of Public Health on September 11th.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
