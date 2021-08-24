Albany Republican Mayoral Candidate Condemns Closure of Cafe Hollywood

Republican mayoral candidate Alicia Purdy is condemning Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s move to close a Lark Street bar police allege is linked to a recent spike in violence.

Sheehan, a Democrat, declared a State of Emergency last month after two shootings and a stabbing police say were connected to Café Hollywood. She said it has been the subject of more than 20 calls for service over the last three months.

Tuesday at the bar, Purdy said Café Hollywood was targeted because it caters to a diverse crowd, and said Sheehan has failed to lead:

The city issued a Cease and Desist order and asked the New York State Liquor Authority to revoke the bar’s liquor license.

"The facts are clear: Mayor Sheehan has and will continue to do everything in her power to keep Albany residents and visitors safe," Sheehan campaign spokesman Joe Bonilla said in a statement. "This includes taking action against individuals and businesses that harbor those who engage in violence, such as deadly shootings and machete attacks."

