Free Program Lets Unemployed Test Drive Work In Manufacturing

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 23, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas
High-pay manufacturing work is available in western Massachusetts say employment specialists.

Self-paced courses offered through MassHire Career Centers

In hopes of getting people to explore careers in manufacturing, Massachusetts is offering a try before you buy program.

The state’s MassHire Career Centers have launched a virtual manufacturing training program. The initiative lets people take a series of online classes for free to see if manufacturing would be a good fit.

The program is funded by the federal CARES Act.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Andrew Baker, Special Projects Coordinator for the Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board.

NewsMassachusetts manufacturingMassHire Career Center
Paul Tuthill
