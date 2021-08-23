Free Program Lets Unemployed Test Drive Work In Manufacturing

In hopes of getting people to explore careers in manufacturing, Massachusetts is offering a try before you buy program.

The state’s MassHire Career Centers have launched a virtual manufacturing training program. The initiative lets people take a series of online classes for free to see if manufacturing would be a good fit.

The program is funded by the federal CARES Act.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Andrew Baker, Special Projects Coordinator for the Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board.