Baker Endorses Mask Mandate For Mass. Schools

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is endorsing a mask mandate for all elementary and secondary public schools in the state.

In a statement by the state education department Friday, Baker said a mask mandate in schools will buy more time to increase vaccinations. The state education commissioner Jeff Riley plans to ask the board of education at a meeting Aug. 24 to authorize him to mandate masks for all K-12 students, educators and staff through October 1st.

After that date, middle, and high schools would be allowed to lift the mask mandate in a building that achieves an 80 percent vaccination rate among students and staff.

The unvaccinated would still be required to wear masks.