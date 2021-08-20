© 2021
Baker Endorses Mask Mandate For Mass. Schools

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published August 20, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT
Students in Kara Cisco's civics class chat with her about their assignment after class.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is endorsing a mask mandate for all elementary and secondary public schools in the state.

In a statement by the state education department Friday, Baker said a mask mandate in schools will buy more time to increase vaccinations. The state education commissioner Jeff Riley plans to ask the board of education at a meeting Aug. 24 to authorize him to mandate masks for all K-12 students, educators and staff through October 1st.

After that date, middle, and high schools would be allowed to lift the mask mandate in a building that achieves an 80 percent vaccination rate among students and staff.

The unvaccinated would still be required to wear masks.

