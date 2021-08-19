Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s.