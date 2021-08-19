© 2021
Berkshire Hills Regional School District Issues Vaccine Mandate For Staff

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published August 19, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT
Berkshire Hills Regional School District logo
Berkshire Hills Regional School District

The Berkshire Hills Regional School District is requiring staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Superintendent Peter Dillon says the school committee made the decision alongside a universal masking order for all students and staffers regardless of vaccination status.

“They made a motion to require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 15th of this year," said Dillon. "Within that, they left room for a medical exemption that somebody would have to submit in writing, or a religious exemption. And there's a whole process for that, in terms of the state. So I think two really interesting motions, both that will go a long way to creating a safe and supportive atmosphere for kids and grownups.”

The district includes the communities of Great Barrington, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge in Southern Berkshire County.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
