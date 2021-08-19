Berkshire Hills Regional School District Issues Vaccine Mandate For Staff

Superintendent Peter Dillon says the school committee made the decision alongside a universal masking order for all students and staffers regardless of vaccination status.

“They made a motion to require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 15th of this year," said Dillon. "Within that, they left room for a medical exemption that somebody would have to submit in writing, or a religious exemption. And there's a whole process for that, in terms of the state. So I think two really interesting motions, both that will go a long way to creating a safe and supportive atmosphere for kids and grownups.”

The district includes the communities of Great Barrington, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge in Southern Berkshire County.